Who Is Debby Ryan's Husband? You Might Know Him From This Popular Band

After landing a leading spot in The Suite Life on Deck , actress Debby Ryan was able to star in her very own Disney Channel TV series. She snagged the memorable, titular role in Jessie between 2011 and 2015. She also starred in an adorable family-friendly movie in 2010 called 16 Wishes.

By the end of her Disney Channel career, Debby was already super well-known, but her name ended up landing in more discussions than usual after her super-controversial Netflix original series Insatiable flopped with viewers and critics. There have been lots of highs and lows throughout Debby's career as an actress, but what about her relationship with her husband?

Unfortunately, in March 2015, Debby posted about being single, leading us to believe the couple temporarily called it quits for a bit there. They ended up reconciling and marrying, though, so it all worked out for the best.

Per PopSugar , they actually started dating in May 2013 but didn’t start posting pictures to publicize their love until a few months down the line. They made their red-carpet debut at the second annual Norma Jean Gala in March 2014 and, needless to say, they looked like a perfect power couple in the making.

While we know and love Debby from her time on Disney Channel and in other roles, Josh also maintains celebrity status of his own. He’s part of the band Twenty One Pilots as the talented drummer who never skips a beat. When Debby and Josh first decided to become Instagram official in September 2013, it was exciting for both of their fan bases.

After several years of dating on and off, Debby Ryan officially married her current husband, Josh Dun . They tied the knot on New Year’s Eve 2019 in a super low-key ceremony. While vacationing in New Zealand together in 2018, Josh popped the question and, obviously, she said yes! The first time they were spotted in public together was all the way back in 2013.

Who else has Debby Ryan dated?

Rumor has it Debby was once connected to an actor named Jason Dolley back in 2008. Neither of them ever confirmed or denied the rumors which means their relationship is still considered speculation to this day. The next year in 2009, Debby reportedly briefly dated Sean Marquette. You might recognize him from his role in 13 Going on 30. Their relationship was apparently short-lived and they kept it pretty private the whole time.

In 2010, fans were jumping for joy at the idea of Debby possibly dating Gregg Sulkin. This was obviously way before his days starring on Netflix's Pretty Smart. They hit a red-carpet event together making everyone think something romantic was going on. In reality, they were never anything more than friends, according to Debby.

Debby Ryan and Jean-Luc Bilodeau

After that, fans became curious to know if Debby was dating Lucas Till. You probably recognize him from one of Taylor Swift's music videos. Rumors about these two jumping into a relationship surged in 2011 but since neither of them ever confirmed anything, we still don’t know for sure.