'Pretty Smart' Star Olivia Macklin and Her Boyfriend Have the Cutest Nicknames for Each Other

Olivia Macklin, who appeared as Bambi on Netflix's Dead to Me, now stars in a new title for the platform: Pretty Smart. In this 10-episode series, she plays Claire, a bubbly West Coast gal who lives with three quirky and fun-loving roommates.

But when her sister Chelsea, played by Emily Osment, gets dumped, Claire has to take her in under her wing. The only issue? She and Chelsea are total opposites. Together, the sisters work past their differences and develop a stronger relationship.