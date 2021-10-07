Is Emily Osment Dating Anyone? Here's a Look at the Star's History With Love

After the beloved Disney Channel original series Hannah Montana ended, Emily Osment managed to keep a pretty steady acting career. Following her run on the Disney Channel, Emily landed decent roles in Young & Hungry, Almost Family, Mom, and The Kominsky Method.

We all hoped that she and Miley Cyrus would stay BFFs and work together for the rest of their lives, but things don't always work out in our favor, and that's OK because the actress is doing just fine!