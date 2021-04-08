'Home Economics' Star Jimmy Tatro Is Dating This Hilarious Actress

While some of us may be more familiar with Jimmy Tatro, others may actually know more about Zoey Deutch. Zoey comes from Hollywood royalty, as her mother is Back to the Future's Lea Thompson, and her father is frequent John Hughes collaborator and director Howard Deutch.

She herself is an actor who’s worked on several projects and got her start on Disney Channel’s spinoff Suite Life on Deck as Zack Martin’s love interest.