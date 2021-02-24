Will ABC Greenlight 'Mixed-Ish' for Season 3 or Will It Be Canceled?

The ABC series mixed-ish tells the story of a younger Rainbow Johnson (Arica Himmel) and her family as they narrate their experiences of being a mixed-race family in the ’80s, and the dilemmas they face as they try to navigate a world where the children aren’t perceived as either Black or white.

Rainbow and her siblings are still trying to figure out how to fit in amongst their friends, while their parents try to deal with the social dynamics of fitting in California suburbia.