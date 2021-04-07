Topher Grace and His Wife Welcomed Their Second Child During Lockdown

Topher is returning to television with the new ABC comedy Home Economics, focused on three siblings in very different tax brackets.

Actor Topher Grace has gone from playing a married teen on That 70's Show to a married actor in real life in the time since he's appeared on television screens.

With another show under his belt, fans want to learn more about Topher's wife IRL, model and actress Ashley Hinshaw. Here's everything you need to know about the couple and their growing family.

Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw share two kids together.

The couple has kept their personal life mostly under wraps, but there are a few sweet details to know about Topher and Ashley's romance. Ashley Hinshaw is a model and actress, most notable for her appearances on shows such as True Blood, Agent Carter, and True Detective, and in the films LOL and About Cherry.

Topher and Ashley began dating in 2014 and were engaged a year later. They married in 2016 in Montecito, Calif., and their first child Mabel Jane was born in November 2017. The couple confirmed their second pregnancy in January 2020 at the Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual celebration in Los Angeles where Ashley showed off her figure on the red carpet.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Topher revealed the birth of their second child happened during lockdown. "We had a kid during quarantine. Then it was a lot of changing diapers." Topher also notes that between work and home life, "Every day, I'm leaving my baby to come to work and work with two babies. In the script, it read very funny, and I've seen it now — it is very funny on-screen. But when I'm doing the scenes and my two scene partners are 9 months old, it's challenging."

Congratulations to the happy couple! While the pair have not revealed the gender or name of the baby, the added toddler wasn't their only accomplishment of 2020 It sounds like they truly made the most of their year in quarantine, and the pandemic isn't over yet.