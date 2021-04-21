You'll Never Guess Which Famous Actors Called Topher Grace's Mom "Cute"

Many of us know Topher Grace as the dorky, yet somehow endearing Eric Forman on That '70s Show, but now he’s taking on a much more adult role as Tom, the big brother and father of two in Home Economics. He’s playing the responsible sibling, which has many of us wondering if the real Topher Grace is closer to Forman or Tom, so we look to Topher’s parents .

While his parents aren’t necessarily famous, Topher recently revealed some dirt about his mom. Not only that, but Topher does have a famous aunt! So in a way, he’s following in his family’s footsteps. Topher is also now a parent of two himself, so maybe Home Economics’s Tom truly is the perfect fit for him.

Unfortunately for us, Topher keeps photos of his real-life parents locked up tight, but if Dennis Quaid and Liam Neeson agree that Pat Grace is cute, it must be true!

Basically, Topher’s mom went to the set of In Good Company with his dad, and as they walked away, Dennis Quaid told Topher, “Your mom’s cute,” and his mom overheard! She loved it, of course, but who wouldn’t? (Besides Topher’s dad…) But the story didn’t stop there. Topher continued,

Topher Grace went onto The Kelly Clarkson Show, probably not expecting to talk about his parents. However, he shared a funny quip about his mom, which he introduced by exclaiming, “My mom is a good-looking woman, shout out to Pat Grace.”

Not only does Topher seem to have a solid relationship with his parents, but his aunt is also in Hollywood! Topher is the nephew of actress Susan Grace , who has appeared in several television shows, such as Desperate Housewives, Castle, and Community. Although she’s not often in starring roles like her nephew, she’s been in the business since 1992!

Although he was born in NYC, Topher actually grew up in Darien, Conn. His mom, Pat Grace, was an assistant to a schoolmaster, and Topher’s dad, John, was a Madison Avenue executive. Topher has both German-Jewish and Irish blood, although he doesn’t seem to talk too much about his cultural background.

Topher Grace and his wife, Ashley Hinshaw, are now parents themselves.

Topher and Ashley got married in 2016 and had their first daughter, Mabel, shortly after. Although Topher and Ashley don’t share too much about their personal lives on social media, they did recently welcome a second child during quarantine, making them parents twice over. Having real-life parenting experience definitely prepared him for his Home Economics role.

Topher shared with E Online , “I really identified with this guy, like he's trying to do his creative passion. You want to indulge your creative impulses, but then there are the very real impulses of the real world, and it's made a lot more real by having kids... It's such a shift in your life and how you look at the world and other people who are parents."

Topher also recalled an instance to People when he didn’t know what to do with a baby on the set of That '70s Show. He explained, “I was so scared I was going to get hurt or hurt the baby. I didn't know how to handle that. Now I'm much better. My wife would tell you I'm not as good as I could be, but I am better at soothing these kids!”