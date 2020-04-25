The 'That ‘70s Show' Cast Is Best Friends Goals IRL

It’s been 22 years since the That ‘70s Show — the series that captured all of the awkward awesomeness, fashion statements (or crimes), and social progression of life in the 1970’s — first premiered on Fox.

It’s hard to believe more than two decades have passed. And ironically, several of the show’s very famous cast members were around that same age when the period sitcom first aired.

They need little introduction, but here’s a refresher on the who’s who. The main characters included Topher Grace as Eric Forman; Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti; Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart; Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso; Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde; and, of course, Wilmer Valderrama as foreign exchange student Fez.

Their onscreen chemistry as a group of teenage friends growing up in Wisconsin was magic, but as actors, it’s their job and talent to make that happen.