Danny Masterson Is Accused of Poisoning a Dog Two Years After Being Fired From 'The Ranch'

Though Netflix's The Ranch has officially come to an end following an eight-part run, there's one face who wasn't able to make a return to the show: Rooster Bennett aka Danny Masterson . The show reunited That 70's Show alums and real-life best friends Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson, but when Masterson was accused of rape in 2017, he was fired from the show .

The actor continued to encourage people to watch the show, and he even suggested on his Instagram page that he was more than ready to reprise his role (despite the fact that the character was killed off).

When the final season dropped on Netflix on Jan. 24, many fans hoped that Masterson would return to give Rooster a proper send off, since his character's body was never found. But, the actor has been accused of further crimes in the days leading up to The Ranch's Part 8 release.