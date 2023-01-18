The Finale to 'That '70s Show' Was a Groovy Way to Say Goodbye

It has been less than a month, and 2023 is already giving us more than 2022 ever could. Netflix is reviving the iconic That ‘70s Show with their new series, That ‘90s Show. Returning to the series are Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Forman alongside cameos from the original cast of teens: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama.

However, That ‘90s Show will focus on Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), and her friends. But since it’s a continuation of the original series in some form, many of us need a refresher on how the original ended. So, how did That ‘70s Show end?

‘That ‘70s Show’ ended with the characters heading into the ‘80s.

The only way to finish up a show called That ‘70s Show is to quite literally end the ‘70s. So naturally, the finale takes place on Dec. 31, 1979, as the crew heads into the 1980s. At this point, Eric Forman has just returned from Africa after he and Donna broke up. When Kitty tells Donna that she wishes Donna and Eric could have worked things out, Donna gets some fresh air as Eric shows up. The two reminisce, Eric shares his regrets, and they kiss, yay!

Although Ashton Kutcher left the series before Season 8, he comes back for the finale as Kelso from Point Place to hang out with the crew now that Eric’s coming home. Of course, he falls off the water tower — again. However, Jackie has already moved on with Fez, and although they’ve shared their feelings for each other throughout the season, they don’t kiss until the finale. Fez shares this news with the guys during their classic smoke circle, in which he says, “I’ve kissed Jackie!” Hyde jokes, “So has everyone else.”

Kitty and Red are considering relocating from Wisconsin to Florida, but they ultimately decide not to, which opens the door for the That ‘90s Show spin-off series. After a smoke circle filled with some of the series’ best written jokes, Donna and Jackie come down to the basement to bring the guys upstairs for the New Year’s countdown.

