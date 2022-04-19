The cast of teens includes Ashley Aufderheide (Emergence), Callie Haverda (The Lost Husband), Mace Coronel (Colin in Black & White), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables), Reyn Doi (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), and Sam Morelos.

Created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Lindsey Turner, That '90s Show will see Gregg Mettler as its showrunner and consist of 10 episodes.