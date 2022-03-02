Was Anything About Elizabeth Holmes Real? What About Her Voice?

In order to get as close as possible to Elizabeth's baritone voice, Amanda tried "different breathing and tricks," but still struggled. However, she assured everyone that the work she put into The Dropout was her absolute best. "I had to work really hard to get there because I speak at such a higher level than she does naturally," Amanda said. "So even though [Elizabeth] was deepening her voice more and more to what we all understand is for power’s sake, to make an impact, I still couldn’t get all the way there.”

Working hard to live a lie is what The Dropout is all about, and we can't wait to see Amanda's turn as Elizabeth Holmes.

The first three episodes of The Dropout premieres on Thursday, March 3 on Hulu.