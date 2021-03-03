Hillary Clinton is adding fiction author to her resume in 2021.

Hillary still lives in her Chappaqua home, in upstate New York, where she seems to be quarantining. She took a teleconference call with the Awards Chatter podcast from there last summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and she expressed her disappointment that she's been "on the sidelines" during the Black Lives Matter movement and amid campaigning season.

"But I'm trying — through speaking out, and raising money for groups and candidates, and doing everything I can — to stay as involved as possible, even at a distance," she explained.

Along with speaking out about the BLM movement, Hillary was also very involved during Biden's campaign, speaking at the Democratic National Convention in August 2020.