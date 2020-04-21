Here's How to Do the Bill Clinton Album Challenge on Instagram

There is a whole Instagram account dedicated to Bill Clinton holding your favorite album, appropriately named @ bill_holding_your_fav_albums/ . The account's bio also has a link to Bill Clinton Swag where, with a couple clicks, you can generate a custom image with whatever album artwork you like.

You just click on each blank spot of the template where a record album is, then use the search function to find the artwork you like. You can choose five different albums or you could just use the same one five times, which plenty of people have done to comedic effect.

Once you've got the albums you like, click the "Generate Swag" button. A downloadable image without a "preview" watermark will appear, and you can simply right-click and select "Save Image As" to download it.