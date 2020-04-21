Netflix's 'Cooked With Cannabis' Will Be Next Level With Kelis and These Guest Judges

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kelis expressed a desire to diminish stereotypes about marijuana, and change people's perceptions on cooking with marijuana . Sometimes, it can truly augment a dish and change people's lives — one contestant, Melissa, apparently opened up about weed keeping her mother comfortable during a battle with cancer.

"There's a real groundbreaking element to the show... We are able to put something that has been demonized, and that is still not completely legal, and we're bringing it to the forefront to show that it is not about loser stoners," the 2000s pop star explained, saying the show highlights the benefits of microdosing. "This is not about obliterating your soul."

Cooked With Cannabis is going to be unlike any other cooking show we've seen, and we're excited to see how judges and viewers alike respond to these unique and undiscovered culinary techniques.

Cooked with Cannabis was dropped on Netflix on April 20, and is now available to stream.