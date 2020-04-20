'Cooked With Cannabis' Co-Host Leather Storrs: Meet the "Weed" Chef

Brace yourself for an all new cooking competition series that will get you high on life. The Netflix show Cooked with Cannabis takes food to the next level as three individual chefs compete "to get the hosts and special guests high on elevated cannabis cuisine with their artful use of leafy herb, THC infusions, and CBS sauces."

So, with a cash prize of $10,000 on the line, these chefs must impress the judges. And one man who has experience in this leafy cuisine is chef Leather Storrs, who hosts the show alongside singer Kelis. So, who is the Portland-based chef? Keep reading to find out more about Leather.

Who is 'Cooked with Cannabis' host Leather Storrs?

So, how did Leather start cooking with cannabis? After his avant-garde style restaurant in Portland closed in 2008, the Netflix chef came up with a new concept to get customers' attention. "When I revisited cooking with weed, I realized I could do the kind of food that excited me," he said in a 2019 interview with Willamette Week. "The things that make me, the things that I like — food, words and playing with the two — reach their apex with the addition of weed."

Before signing a deal with Netflix, Leather appeared in an episode of Vice's Bong Appetit in 2016. While he didn't win the competition series, he did realize his passion for TV. The chef explained to the outlet that he hoped to become the next Anthony Bourdain and star in a travel series titled The Weediest, which would focus on bringing together people, food, and weed. Well, it seems Netflix decided to take the leap of faith on Leather's idea.

"Cooked with Cannabis is a show where weed is a seasoning rather than the reason. It's granular, educational, heartfelt and smart," Leather told Food & Wine. "The contestants had personal and romantic relationships with the herb and they knew its intricacies: medically, chemically, spiritually and as an intoxicant. Further, there was a real sense of community and camaraderie."

Source: Netflix