"Milkshake" Singer Kelis Is a Cordon Bleu Chef and Co-Host of a New Cooking Show

Netflix's newest cooking series is coming out right in time for the cannabis holiday of the year. Cooked with Cannabis is releasing on 4/20, and it will watch culinary competitors try their hand at masterful dishes with cannabis-infused ingredients.

But who hosts this six-episode culinary series? Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the hosts , judges, and star-studded guest stars.

Who hosts 'Cooked with Cannabis'?

As Cooked with Cannabis teases, "long are the days of pot brownies and marijuana cooking." Indeed, cannabis cuisine has now ascended to the next level worldwide, given the rising ubiquity of marijuana.

The new Netflix show promises to be "the most fun-filled, fascinating, and mouth-watering competition series that gives a whole new meaning to the word 'baked.'" Leading the culinary series as hosts and judges are "Milkshake" singer and chef Kelis, and Portland's chef and weed expert Leather Storrs, who's been likened to the "Anthony Bourdain of cannabis."

Each Cooked with Cannabis episode features three professional chefs creating a three-course meal "based around themes that range from world cuisine to futurist food to the kind of weed-heavy holiday menu that could make even your least favorite uncle seem tolerable."

Source: netflix

$10,000 goes to the winning chef, who is selected by Kelis and Leather, as well as an ever-changing group of dinner guests who join to sample each course. Food & Wine writes that we can expect appearances by former talk show host Ricki Lake and actress Mary Lynn Rajskub, as well as rappers Too $hort and El-P.

Leather tells the outlet that Cooked With Cannabis is a show "where weed is a seasoning rather than the reason." "It's granular, educational, heartfelt, and smart. The contestants had personal and romantic relationships with the herb and they knew its intricacies: medically, chemically, spiritually and as an intoxicant. Further, there was a real sense of community and camaraderie."

As for Kelis, the "Milkshake" singer might be best known for her music, but she's actually also a graduate of the famous and prestigious Le Cordon Bleu. "Food is revolutionary because it is the one and only international language," she said in an interview with Bon Appetit last year.

"It's the most human thing you can partake in," the singer-chef continued. "We are the only species that cooks."

Since her culinary school days, Kelis has written a cookbook called My Life on a Plate: Recipes From Around the World, hosted specials on the Cooking Channel, released a 2014 album called Food (notable song titles: "Friday Fish Fry" and "Jerk Ribs"), and hosts a YouTube channel, Bounty Tube, where she makes her favorite recipes.