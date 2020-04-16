Lee Anne's Mom Fell During the 'Top Chef' Family Challenge — Is She OK Now?By Shannon Raphael
The stakes are always high on Top Chef, as preeminent gourmet cooks compete for the chance to win the title of Top Chef, a cash prize, and the chance to cook at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Season 17 of the hit Bravo series is the second edition of All-Stars, and contestants from past seasons are competing again for a second (or sometimes third) chance at the title. The competition is especially intense for the Season 17 competitors, who have all narrowly missed victory in the past.
Lee Anne Wong came in fourth place on the first season of the show back in 2006. She worked on the show's set in subsequent seasons, and she oversaw the creation of Quickfire challenges, from the time limits, to sourcing the ingredients, and determining budgets.
She next appeared on the show in Season 15 after she won Last Chance Kitchen, but she had to drop out of the Colorado season due to suffering from altitude sickness while pregnant.
She finally got her third chance to compete on the show for 'All-Stars.'
On the April 16 episode of the series, the remaining contestants' family members will come to participate in both the Quickfire and the elimination challenges. After the family members all enjoy a meal together, they will dictate the ingredients and taste of their entrees to their loved ones, who must then cook it at the Top Chef kitchen. They'll then assist as sous chefs for the main competition.
In the preview for the episode, Lee Anne's loved one was seen dropping to the floor, and she appeared to faint.
What happened to Lee Anne Wong's mom on Top Chef? She took a scary fall on the show, which had the contestants and judges concerned. Find out what happened, and how she's doing now.
What happened to Lee Anne Wong's mom on 'Top Chef'?
After the telephone Quickfire, the contestants' loved ones stayed to help prep for the main challenge, which required them to cook for a big crowd of people. As Lee Anne and her mom, who she affectionately called Mama Wong on the show, got to work on making mapo sauce and dumplings, her mom began to feel sick.
"All of a sudden, it just got a little too hot in here," Lee Anne's mom said while they were chopping.
"What are you doing? What's the matter? Are you OK?" Lee Anne then asked as she noticed that her mom had stopped prepping.
"I just need to sit down," her mom replied.
After taking a sip of water, Lee Anne's mom began to fall backwards. Lee Anne then rushed to grab her before she fully fell to the ground.
Is Lee Anne's mom OK after fainting on 'Top Chef'?
Lee Anne confirmed that her mom is doing just fine following her scary fall during the Top Chef challenge. When a Twitter user asked if Lee Anne's mom was the person viewers saw taking a spill in the teaser trailer for the April 16 episode, the chef confirmed that she was.
"Yes, she is okay! But gave everyone quite a scare..." Lee Anne tweeted in reply on April 10.
Lee Anne didn't elaborate on what exactly happened to her mom, or how it affected the rest of the challenge. Viewers will have to tune in to see what happens with Lee Anne and Mama Wong.
Top Chef airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo.