Lee Anne's Mom Fell During the 'Top Chef' Family Challenge — Is She OK Now?

The stakes are always high on Top Chef , as preeminent gourmet cooks compete for the chance to win the title of Top Chef, a cash prize, and the chance to cook at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Season 17 of the hit Bravo series is the second edition of All-Stars, and contestants from past seasons are competing again for a second (or sometimes third) chance at the title. The competition is especially intense for the Season 17 competitors, who have all narrowly missed victory in the past.

Lee Anne Wong came in fourth place on the first season of the show back in 2006. She worked on the show's set in subsequent seasons, and she oversaw the creation of Quickfire challenges, from the time limits, to sourcing the ingredients, and determining budgets.

She next appeared on the show in Season 15 after she won Last Chance Kitchen, but she had to drop out of the Colorado season due to suffering from altitude sickness while pregnant.