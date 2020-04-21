Here’s How to Make Your Own “Leaving My Body” TikTok Video

Another day, another new TikTok trend you’re probably seeing all over the popular video sharing site. This one features what appears to be purple smoke — who saw that coming? Read on to learn all about the #leavingmybody tag, including how to use the effect on your own videos.

Other “leaving my body” TikTok videos seem to be a bit more earnest and less sarcastic. For instance, this one from @nyahlever shows her common sense leaving her body when a guy describes himself as 6’5” and athletic. Regardless of how you want to use the “leaving my body” effect, it’s incredibly easy to do so.

There seem to be two ways to implement the “leaving my body” idea. The first is basically like saying “Wow, I never thought of that!” sarcastically. And with purple smoke. Like this video, in which TikTok user @emiwatterson1 reveals that all it took for her to stop crying was for her boyfriend to tell her to stop crying. Very helpful!

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen a few videos of people surrounded by purple vapor, accompanied by the #leavingmybody tag. Usually, it’s something bad that’s leaving the body, such as anxiety, a headache, or jealousy. TikTok users add text to the video to snarkily comment on how something bad is leaving their body thanks to someone else’s comments.

Here’s how to use the “leaving my body” effect on TikTok.

Although most people are using the purple smoke effect for their “leaving my body” TikTok videos, the actual name of the effect used is Purple Flame Creative Effect. In order to record a new video with the effect, first go to your TikTok home page and tap the + button at the bottom of the screen to open your camera.

Source: tiktok

Then select the “Effects” option over in the bottom left-hand corner. Select the Purple Flame effect (it looks like a person dancing with one arm raised and surrounded by purple flames). Once it’s selected (you can tell because it’ll be surrounded by a red box), you can record your video and the effect will automatically be applied.

You can also get the effect by going to any video that already uses it (try searching the #leavingmybody tag ) and tapping where it says “Purple Flame” with the magic wand icon over on the left side of the video:

Source: TikTok

That will take you to a page that has a built-in camera button. Press that and you’ll be good to start recording. Note that this will also copy the Sound from the original video — most of the trending “leaving my body” videos use the True Jackson VP Theme. That’s easy enough to change if you want to use a different Sound, though!