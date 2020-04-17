TikTok's Gibberish Challenge Is the App's Most Hilarious Word Game

TikTok's gibberish challenge is really just a virtual game of Mad Gab that you can play by yourself. When using the filter required to play, it displays a set of words that you need to sound out to find the real phrase. You only have 10 seconds to make your guess before the timer runs out.

Users on TikTok are even sharing tips on how to decipher the gibberish easier. User @thybloodoflkaren shares if you pronounce the words with a dramatic Italian accent, you can sound out the phrase much easier — though the fails are arguably the funniest ones on the app.

The common phrases range from simple "fist-bumping" and "too much information" to pop culture references like "Dora the Explorer." Most are pretty easy to guess, though others don't make any sense at all.