TikTok's Recipe for Creme Brulée Only Has Three Ingredients, So Wave Your Diet Goodbye

TikTok user @shefshaq posted the recipe, which was initially inspired by a popular Tasty video . Per the instructions, preheat oven to 325 degrees. Then melt .5 cups of ice cream in the microwave, whisk it with an egg yolk, and pour it into ramekin bowls. Fill a cake baking pan halfway with water, and put the ramekin into the pan. Let them bake for about 45 minutes, and once they're done, let them cool before placing them in the refrigerator for two hours.

Separately, you'll prepare the caramelized sugar topping. Start out by mixing one cup of granulated sugar with two tablespoons of water over the stove on medium-high heat. Stir the mixture until it turns clear and thick, and let it simmer for eight minutes. After removing it from the heat, pour it evenly atop your cooled ice cream concoction. Let the topping harden, and experience the magic of creme brulée. Check out videos of people making it below, and see just how easy it is.

While creme brulée doesn't sound like an easy recipe to slay, TikTok has efficiently broken it down, making it one of the easier ~fancy~ desserts we've yet to whip up on our own. It only takes about 20 minutes of work, aside from the cooling time, and needless to say, 100 percent worth it.

Between this three-ingredient creme brulée, whipped coffee, whipped hot cocoa, and peanut butter cookies, you could probably open up your own TikTok restaurant at this point, and TBH, I'd totally respect it.