Renée Zellweger Underwent a Jaw-Dropping Transformation for NBC's 'The Thing About Pam'

“Oh, gosh, if you don’t recognize an actor or an actress in a performance, that’s a great compliment,” Renée Zellweger told Vanity Fair. “You’re not trying to tell your own story.”

“It was pretty much head to toe," she continued. "It was prosthetics, it was a [padded] suit, it was the choice of clothing, it was the briskness in her step-step-step, her gait. All of those things were really important because all those bits and pieces are what construct the person that we project our own conclusions and presumptions onto.”