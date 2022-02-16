Who Plays 'Vanity Fair' Employee Rachel in Netflix's Limited Series 'Inventing Anna'?

"I wasn't sure what to expect in seeing Anna after all that time," she said of the moments before Anna's arrival in court circa 2019. "When I did look ... at her, she was smirking at me." It couldn't have been an easy testimony for the jaded, betrayed Rachel.

These days, Rachel — who wrote the 2019 book My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress — lives by the mantra "trust your gut."