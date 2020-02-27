Do Maggie and Gary Get Back Together on 'A Million Little Things'? There Might Still Be Hope

In Season 2, Episode 12, Maggie finally learns that Eric was lying to her about being the recipient of her brother's heart. She calls Delilah for emotional support — however Delilah ends up sending Gary to her house. There, he apologizes for his behavior in their relationship, admitting that he helped push her away.

"I just wanted to come here and tell you that I could have handled myself better," he says.

When Maggie offered for them to get dinner, Gary declines even though it seems like he really wanted to say yes. They were *this* close to getting back to together, I swear. But alas, it wasn't meant to be — not yet, at least.