Do Maggie and Gary Get Back Together on 'A Million Little Things'? There Might Still Be Hope

By

Fans of A Million Little Things have been hoping for Maggie and Gary to get back together since the moment they called it quits. Because even though cancer was what initially brought them together, it's clear their special bond goes beyond that.

Still, like any couple, they definitely had their issues — Gary's jealousy over Maggie's friend, Eric, for starters. Between that and Maggie's underlying need to figure out who she is again now that her cancer is in remission, their breakup was inevitable.