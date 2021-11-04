Maggie Has a New Boyfriend on ‘A Million Little Things’ — and We Already Love Him

Ryan has been in the entertainment industry for decades and has played some really interesting roles. One of those roles that you might recognize him from is Kyle Bradway on the 2009 Starz show Party Down. In the beloved cult comedy series, Kyle is an aspiring actor and frontman who may not be the brightest but is easily the most fun.

But if you're a Veronica Mars fan, you likely know him best as Dick Casablancas (and you're probably not a big fan of him in that case, but don't worry, Ryan is definitely not a Dick). Ryan also starred in the short-lived sitcom Friends With Benefits alongside Danneel Ackles and Jessica Lucas.

And he was just "Blaze bein' Blaze" in the Bachelor parody show Burning Love for all three seasons, as well as playing Joel Kotsky on Bad Teacher, Gary Boyd on Bad Judge, and Andy on Two Broke Girls.