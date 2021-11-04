Maggie Has a New Boyfriend on ‘A Million Little Things’ — and We Already Love Him

Maggie Has a New Boyfriend on ‘A Million Little Things’ — and We Already Love HimBy Devan McGuinness
Nov. 3 2021, Published 10:37 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of A Million Little Things.
Oh, things are about to fire up on Season 4 of A Million Little Things. In Episode 6, viewers are in for a treat when the storyline jumps ahead by six months. With that bump, we get to check in with the characters in a different place in life.
For Maggie (Allison Miller), the time jump shows that the boyfriend we briefly met earlier in the season is still around. And it’s probably going to be a great season for her — we hope. Maggie deserves a happy relationship.
Who is Maggie’s new boyfriend on ‘A Million Little Things’?
In early October, TVLine revealed some new faces were set to hit Season 4 of the ABC drama show. One of the new characters will be played by Ryan Hansen, and he made his debut on the series on Oct. 27 during Episode 5.
Ryan is guest staring on the show, playing the role of Camden Lamoureux, who is described as “a handsome and charming professional hockey player.” It’s not known how many episodes Ryan has signed on to guest appear in A Million Little Things, but on Nov. 3, during Episode 6, we see him again.
In the episode titled “Six Months Later,” the synopsis reveals Ryan will appear again. “Maggie is enjoying success at work and new love in her life,” it reads. And that new love in her life is Camden.
Who is Ryan Hansen, and where have we seen him before?
Ryan has been in the entertainment industry for decades and has played some really interesting roles. One of those roles that you might recognize him from is Kyle Bradway on the 2009 Starz show Party Down. In the beloved cult comedy series, Kyle is an aspiring actor and frontman who may not be the brightest but is easily the most fun.
But if you're a Veronica Mars fan, you likely know him best as Dick Casablancas (and you're probably not a big fan of him in that case, but don't worry, Ryan is definitely not a Dick). Ryan also starred in the short-lived sitcom Friends With Benefits alongside Danneel Ackles and Jessica Lucas.
And he was just "Blaze bein' Blaze" in the Bachelor parody show Burning Love for all three seasons, as well as playing Joel Kotsky on Bad Teacher, Gary Boyd on Bad Judge, and Andy on Two Broke Girls.
Is Ryan Hansen married in real life?
While Ryan’s joining the cast of A Million Little Things as Maggie’s love interest, Ryan himself is happily married in real life. In 2004, Ryan married Amy Russell, a cinematographer.
Ryan and Amy have three children together, all daughters: Crosby Jane, Millie Magnolia, and Everett Eloise. Before having children, Ryan and Amy were roommates to Kristen Bell, who Ryan knew from his role on Veronica Mars.
The rooming was only supposed to be temporary while Ryan and his wife looked for a place, but they ended up staying two years. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Kristen called Ryan and Amy her “best friends,” and they would call the home “Hotel Bell.”
A Million Little Things airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.