Where Is Delilah on 'A Million Little Things'? Is She Leaving the Series?

But let's back up a bit: The episode started in Europe, where people have started to seriously acknowledge COVID-19 and safety mandates had been put into place.

The ABC series A Million Little Things returned for its midseason premiere on March 11. While fans are happy the show is back, the episode has some of us worried. While the show mainly focused on Maggie , we're also concerned for Delilah. Where is she?

Maggie's six-month checkup in the U.K. was canceled because it was a "non-essential" appointment, so she flew back to Boston to see a doctor. When Maggie arrived in the U.S., she discovered that Gary and Darcy were living at Delilah's place while she's in France. Which is definitely awkward. When Maggie finally goes to the doctor, she braced for the worst: She thought her cancer had returned. Instead ... she found out she's pregnant!

Meanwhile, Rome's movie lost funding, thanks to COVID, Eddie struggled with his opiate addiction and pain, and Delilah is ... not present. So where is she, anyway?

Where is Delilah in 'A Million Little Things'?

As far as we know, Delilah is in Europe after her dad fell and broke his hip. Plus, she and Regina almost lost the Someday building due to a frustrating clerical error Katherine's assistant (Carter) made. Delilah is in a really tough place, since she wants to be there for her dad, but she also knows her kids need her, too. If you're worried about actress Stephanie Szostak exiting the show, you don't need to be; Delilah isn't going anywhere.

@heydjnash Can you reveal when Delilah will return please? We're missing her! #AMillionLittleThings — A Million Little Things Wiki (@AMLTWiki) March 12, 2021 Source: Twitter

Stephanie Szostak's IMDb shows she'll be in the next episode of A Million Little Things on March 18, which is titled "Miles Apart" — so hopefully, the series will shed some light on her situation. Moreover, there have been no announcements about the actress leaving the show.

"Delilah and her predicament is an active part of this season. I don’t want to give away her story, but it’s something we’re tracking. She’s torn between being there for a parent who’s elderly and needy and being there for her children. I loved the idea of putting Delilah in this predicament…where she feels like she’s coming up short on both sides," show creator and executive producer DJ Nash told the New York Post.

Many fans aren't sure how to feel about Delilah, with some totally writing her off. That's because Delilah had an affair with Catherine's husband, and although she apologized, it's something that people can't quite get over.

"Delilah Dixon-A Million Little Things: I cannot understand how you cheat with your friend’s husband, have his and then expect to still be friends. Katherine deserves better," one fan wrote on Twitter.

15) Delilah Dixon-A Million Little Things: I cannot understand how you cheat with your friend’s husband, have his and then expect to still be friends. Katherine deserves better. pic.twitter.com/3GFBDOQbJj — Taylor {Snow White Apologist} (@justanoutlawfic) February 1, 2021 Source: Twitter

However, some feel sympathetic toward Delilah, who gave birth her her daughter in Season 2 and struggles as an older mother. To make things more complicated (and tragic), Delilah had cheated on her husband, Jon, with Eddie (who is the father of the baby) and Jon took his own life knowing this. While Eddie is going through his own issues this season, in Season 2, we see him struggling with his paternity, frustrated that he doesn't know how to take care of his daughter.

