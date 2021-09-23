Gary Got Himself Into an Awful Lot of Trouble on 'A Million Little Things' — What's Next?

In the Season 3 Finale, Gary headed over to Peter Benoit's house to teach him a lesson and take revenge for what he did to Sophie Dixon.

In a Season 3 episode of A Million Little Things, Peter sexually harassed Sophie. She reported him to the police, but the case didn't progress much further. Gary was too eager not to let him get away with it and he took matters into his own hands. Will Gary have to leave Boston, Mass. because of the incident?