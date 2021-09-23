Gary Got Himself Into an Awful Lot of Trouble on 'A Million Little Things' — What's Next?By Leila Kozma
Sep. 23 2021, Published 10:25 a.m. ET
Season 4 of A Million Little Things premiered on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, and the emotionally charged episode gave fans plenty of food for thought. Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli) continues to grapple with the fallout of his tragic accident. Delilah Dixon decides to permanently relocate to France after learning about her father's recent stroke. But Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) is the character fans are the most worried about.
So, is Gary leaving 'A Million Little Things?'
In the Season 3 Finale, Gary headed over to Peter Benoit's house to teach him a lesson and take revenge for what he did to Sophie Dixon.
In a Season 3 episode of A Million Little Things, Peter sexually harassed Sophie. She reported him to the police, but the case didn't progress much further. Gary was too eager not to let him get away with it and he took matters into his own hands. Will Gary have to leave Boston, Mass. because of the incident?
Gary's future on A Million Little Things is uncertain at present. Season 4 will explore the consequences of his morally reprehensible attempts to hurt Peter for what he did to Sophie.
Gary and Peter got into a scuffle in the Season 3 Finale of 'A Million Little Things.'
After breaking and entering into Peter's house, Gary shoves a bag over Peter's head. The harrowing scene left many fans feeling worried for Gary, as the strategy he opted for can be classed as a criminal offense.
As a promo for Season 4, Episode 2 suggests, not only does Gary choose the wrong means to set things right — but he might have to reckon with the fact that he caused lasting injuries. He tries to distance himself as far away from Peter as possible. But will it be enough?
"Did things escalate? What caused the escalation? Or was that always the plan?" DJ Nash, the showrunner of A Million Little Things said, chalking up the questions at the core of Gary's storyline in an interview with TVLine.
As DJ explained, Gary's blossoming relationship with Darcy came at the wrong time. Had they met slightly earlier, Gary might not have let his rage get out of control and risk everything he has by going over to Peter's.
"He's going over there because he had nothing to lose, but if he'd had something to lose, maybe he wouldn't have gone over there. He lost Delilah to France. He's lost Jon. He's lost his mother. The FBI profile on Gary is a person who's at his breaking point," DJ added. "The question is: Can he put it back together, and can this friend group help him put it back together?"
James Roday Rodriguez has quite a few forthcoming projects.
Per IMDb, James is currently filming Psych 3: This Is Gus, a comedy-drama featuring the core crew of the TV series, including Timothy Omundson, Dulé Hill, and Maggie Lawson. He also provided voiceovers for Tom's character in Night of the Animated Dead.
Catch new episodes of A Million Little Things every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.