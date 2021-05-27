Regina Is Still Dealing With Her Head Injury on 'A Million Little Things'

Regina's recent health struggles are a result of a head injury she received while she was protesting. During Episode 11, Regina, Flo (Karen Robinson), Theo (Tristan Byon), and Tyrell (Adam Swain) attended a Black Lives Matter protest. While things seemed to be going smoothly for most of the group, Regina was injured.

At one point, the police sprayed pepper spray on the protesters, and in the chaos of it all, a man fell. Regina attempted to help him up, but an officer knocked her down. She hit her head on the pavement and needed to be taken to the hospital.

Once the rest of the group arrived at the hospital, they were temporarily relieved as Regina reassured them (through a phone call, thanks to COVID restrictions) that she's OK and will be discharged soon.