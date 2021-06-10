Is 'A Million Little Things' Coming to an End? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of A Million Little Things.

Why do we love shows that make us cry? NBC's This Is Us won us over years ago with the rawness of their stories, which make us feel for each and every character. And knowing that we'll have to say goodbye to the Pearsons after one more season is heartbreaking. But what about the Dixons or the Savilles or the Howards over on A Million Little Things?