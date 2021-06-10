Is 'A Million Little Things' Coming to an End? (SPOILERS)By Jacqueline Gualtieri
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of A Million Little Things.
Why do we love shows that make us cry? NBC's This Is Us won us over years ago with the rawness of their stories, which make us feel for each and every character. And knowing that we'll have to say goodbye to the Pearsons after one more season is heartbreaking. But what about the Dixons or the Savilles or the Howards over on A Million Little Things?
A Million Little Things was essentially ABC's response to This Is Us — a real, raw, and, oftentimes, painful show that uncovers real-world wounds in the span of their hour-long episodes. They tell stories of things that your own family may be going through, which may be what makes it so hard to look away. As Season 3 of A Million Little Things comes to a close, will we have to say goodbye to the characters we've come to love, sometimes hate, and always root for? Is A Million Little Things ending?
'A Million Little Things' won't be ending after Season 3.
Fans of the family drama don't have to worry just yet. We learned back in May of 2021 that the series would be coming back for Season 4. Variety reported that A Million Little Things was on ABC's renewal list, alongside The Goldbergs, The Conners, Home Economics, and The Rookie.
The series's renewal wasn't too shocking, despite the fact that viewership has been down 34 percent from Season 2. Plus, the series ranks 101 among ABC's shows, which isn't too impressive. However, as Deadline notes, A Million Little Things does particularly well with viewership on streaming services and digital platforms. In today's world where cable isn't the only place to watch a show, ABC has to consider all numbers, including streaming numbers, before renewing or canceling a show.
Who is leaving 'A Million Little Things'?
Delilah's (Stephanie Szostak) return was bittersweet for basically everyone. Although her kids had their mom back, she dropped a huge bombshell — she wants to move back to France and take her kids with her. She doesn't consult Danny (Chance Hurstfield) or Sophie (Lizzy Greene) about her decision, which leads to a big blowout between the family. After all, she'd literally be ripping her kids from the only life they've known because she wants to be there instead of Boston.
Meanwhile, Darcy (Floriana Lima) announced that she was leaving so that her own son could be closer to his father, which threw a wrench into her and Gary's (James Roday Rodriguez) relationship.
However, neither Stephanie nor Floriana have announced any intention to leave the show. Plus, in Delilah's case, if she leaves, both Sophie and Danny are going too, and it seems unlikely the show is about to write off so many characters.
In Darcy's case, well, Gary makes some pretty rash decisions in the finale of Season 3, and it seems pretty likely that he's going to be needing Darcy's support when Season 4 arrives. We'll most likely be seeing both Delilah and Darcy again.
