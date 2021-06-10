Here's Exactly How Eddie Spiraled in Season 3 of 'A Million Little Things'

Eddie Saville on A Million Little Things is a complicated character — to say the least. Eddie is a recovering alcoholic who's been working on his issues while trying to keep his marriage to Katherine alive. While Eddie stops drinking, he ends up cheating on Katherine with their mutual friend Delilah. While it can be said that Eddie has a good heart and that he loves his son (and yes, he does love Katherine), he's got demons.

At the end of Season 2, things seem like they could be looking up for Eddie as well as Katherine. Eddie is at a bar, and he orders a shot from the bartender. He looks at the glass and almost chugs it — until an older man next to him yells "Take the shot!" but he's yelling at a game that's on the TV screen, not at Eddie. This makes Eddie snap out of whatever was compelling him to relapse and he abandons the drink, telling the bartender that the old man just saved his life.

And for a while (until Season 3 premiered) we didn't know whether or not Eddie survived. He did, but he wasn't left unscathed.

Coming out of the bar, Eddie calls Katherine, who at first is worried Eddie is drinking at a bar. But Eddie is honest with her and says he's not, although he almost did. He tells her he wants to renew their vows tonight, even if it's just the two of them. Right after they tell each other they love each other, Eddie gets struck by a car.

What happened to Eddie on 'A Million Little Things'?

Eddie relapses after the hit and run. After Eddie comes to in the hospital, we discover that he's paralyzed from the waist down — and that he's in a lot of pain. Eddie is prescribed opiates to help with the pain, and unfortunately, Eddie becomes addicted to them. He becomes so dependent on pain killers, that he steals Vicodin from Regina and begins lying to Katherine again.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC

David Giuntoli explains to TVLine, "Eddie was feeling the weight and the pressure building on him throughout his time post-hospital. He hates, hates lying to Katherine. He started taking pills one at a time. He thought it could get him through the night, then the weekend, then he just spiraled as an addict. It slowly happened to him. He was not expecting it to become an out-of-control situation."

Article continues below advertisement

David continues, claiming that Eddie truly does spiral in the beginning of Season 3. "Eddie is spiraling. Eddie is absolutely under the spell of these narcotics and he knows he’s deep into his old habits of addiction. It’s not some place that is new for him to be. This is a situation he’s dealt with in the past, so he recognizes it and he’s terrified. And I think Eddie believes he’s going to lose everything, his entire family, because of what just happened," he says.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately for Eddie and Katherine, Eddie feels like he needs to hide his painkiller addiction from her because he thinks if she finds out he's using (even though it really is for pain), she'll leave him. But it's the lying and sneaking around that really does him in.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

"The biggest breach of trust was that he lied to her. I think Katherine would have been able to handle the news that he was taking these pills because he was in tremendous pain from a trauma — he was hit by a car, I’m not excusing him but it’s not like he started drinking for fun again — so she would have understood that. It’s the idea of hiding it is probably not going to be great for their relationship," David says. Eddie ends up going to rehab, where he recovers — but he and Katherine don't.