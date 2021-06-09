A Recap of Just What Sophie Went Through on 'A Million Little Things' Season 3

Every season of A Million Little Things is heartbreaking in its own way. But Season 3 saw something that hit too close to home for many women and girls. Sophie Dixon (Lizzy Greene) was only trying to follow her dreams when she got caught up with a man who used her ambition and manipulated her into doing things she wasn't comfortable with.

In the Season 3 finale, we'll see Sophie finally decide to head to the police and tell them exactly what went on with Peter (Andrew Leeds), but, as the promo for the two-part episode shows, the battle for justice has only just begun.

But what exactly is Sophie seeking justice for? Here's a recap of everything that Sophie went through during this difficult third season.