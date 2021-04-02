Who Hit Eddie in ‘A Million Little Things’? Key Fan Theories on the Mysterious Car Accident

In the Season 2 finale of A Million Little Things , viewers saw Eddie (David Guintoli) heading straight into a bar and ordering a drink after being informed of some new evidence regarding Alex’s (Olivia Steele Falconer) death. However, in a last-minute change of heart, he decides to leave the bar, calling Katherine (Grace Park) to tell her that she loves her and wants to renew their wedding vows. Eddie wanted them to do it that night, just the two of them. But as he crosses the street to get back in his car, he is struck by a vehicle.

The season ended on a cliffhanger, and it wasn't until Season 3 that fans learned Eddie did indeed survive the accident.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t completely unscathed, and when his son Theo (Tristan Byon) climbed into his hospital bed, Katherine realized that Eddie couldn’t feel his legs. The hit-and-run left Eddie paralyzed from the waist down, and now he may never walk again. Though A Million Little Things is about midway through Season 3, the mystery of who hit Eddie remains.