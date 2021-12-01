When Does 'A Million Little Things' Season 4 Return — and What About a Season 5 Renewal?

The latest episode of A Million Little Things Season 4 premieres Dec. 1, 2021, on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

According to TV Series Finale, Season 5 of the show has yet to be renewed or canceled.

Since Season 4 isn’t finished airing new episodes yet, it makes sense that we haven’t gotten a statement from the network. An official announcement hasn’t been made either way, so fans of the show can still hold out hope to see all the intricate characters and their storylines continue on.