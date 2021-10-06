Has Renée Zellweger Moved in With New Boyfriend Ant Anstead?By Kelly Corbett
Oct. 6 2021, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
Actress Renée Zellweger is making moves! The Judy star is reportedly parting ways with her sprawling Spanish-style estate in Los Angeles.
The news comes shortly after she began dating Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride host Ant Anstead. The pair met on the set of his show and became Instagram official in September. Now, just days into October, Renée has placed her house on the market.
This makes us wonder: Is Renée moving in with Ant? Here's what we know.
Renée Zellweger is selling her L.A. estate for $5.9 million.
In October, People confirmed that Renée had placed her home on the market. According to the listing, the private gated ranch sits on over nine acres of land in the Topanga Canyon neighborhood. The estate features sweeping views of nearby canyons, mountains, and meadows. Plus, hiking trails are accessible on site. The home is also a quick drive away from the beach and Topanga Village.
Her agent, Carl Gambino of Compass, shared a few photos of the home on his Instagram account.
In addition to the home's exclusive location, the four-bedroom mansion has an enormous great room that opens up to the pool patio. Venetian plastered arches and authentic Spanish tiles can be spotted throughout. Other details include wood-burning fireplaces, wood-beamed ceilings, a media room, office space, and a chef’s kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances.
In 2015, Zellweger purchased the home for $3,350,000, according to property records made public on Zillow.
"Renée spends a lot of time with Ant in Laguna Beach," according to a source.
"Renée spends a lot of time with Ant in Laguna Beach," a source close to the actress told People. "Ant is very focused on his son. Renée seems to very much understand this focus. She seems to enjoy all the fun outings with his son. She is always very playful and sweet with Hudson," the source continued. Another source added that Renée and Ant "look very happy together."
In June, Ant took to Instagram to announce that he and his son Hudson, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack, had found a new home. He posted an adorable video where Hudson is seen running around the new space. "Allow Hudzo to show you round a little part of our new home," the TV host wrote alongside the clip.
So, are Renée and Ant living together?
It's not currently known whether Renée and Ant are living together these days. Daily Mail writes that Renée was recently spotted in New Orleans filming NBC's The Thing About Pam; however, there are no reports of her moving out of state. According to Dirt, she also has a property in Connecticut, but that doesn't appear to be her main estate.
In Sept. 2021, Ant told People that they were taking their relationship "one day at a time" and wanted to keep their partnership private. "Renée and my relationship is something that's really private," he expressed to the outlet. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."