Has Renée Zellweger Moved in With New Boyfriend Ant Anstead?

Actress Renée Zellweger is making moves! The Judy star is reportedly parting ways with her sprawling Spanish-style estate in Los Angeles.

The news comes shortly after she began dating Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride host Ant Anstead. The pair met on the set of his show and became Instagram official in September. Now, just days into October, Renée has placed her house on the market.

This makes us wonder: Is Renée moving in with Ant? Here's what we know.