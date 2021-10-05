HGTV Is Giving Away This Gorgeous Indianapolis Cottage for Free

Could you imagine winning a house? Better yet, could you imagine winning a fully furnished house by a famous designer? If you're having trouble wrapping your head around this, let us explain. Each year, HGTV , the television network behind all of your favorite home reno shows, like Flip or Flop and Home Town , hosts three extravagant sweepstakes where the grand prize is an entirely new home.

The three sweepstakes are the Smart Home, Dream Home, and Urban Oasis sweepstakes. While the Smart Home and Dream Home winners have already been named for 2021, the Urban Oasis sweepstakes is currently open and accepting entries. Looking to win a gorgeous new home? Here's everything we know about HGTV's 2021 Urban Oasis Home, including information on how to enter.

The winner of the HGTV Urban Oasis Sweepstakes will receive the Indianapolis home pictured above, as well as $50,000.

Where Is the HGTV Urban Oasis Home?

On Oct. 1, 2021, the sweepstakes for HGTV's 2021 Urban Oasis Home officially opened. This year's home, which is located in Indianapolis, Ind., was designed by Brian Patrick Flynn, who has been the creative mastermind behind a handful of past Urban Oasis and Dream Home sweepstakes homes. The winner of this year's Urban Oasis sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished home, as well as $50,000 from LendingTree. The prize package is valued at over $600,000.

"This year’s HGTV Urban Oasis offers the best of both worlds, providing access to a thriving city while maintaining a midwestern charm," Brian said in a statement to HGTV. "The modern homeowner was at the forefront of this design, as we built a smart floor plan with indoor and outdoor living that will allow for a lifestyle that includes shopping locally, eating sustainably and achieving harmony through home life," he continued.

This bold yet cozy one-story cottage sits across 1,350 square feet and has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Inside, the interiors boast a 1980s-inspired style that incorporates blush and mauve tones, with nods to the decade with accents throughout. For families who love cooking, the spacious kitchen offers ample counter space as well as new, state-of-the-art appliances. There is also a separate dining room.

The main bedroom suite blends neutral tones and grays to create a relaxing and soothing oasis. Plus, its en-suite bathroom is adorned with a unique art gallery over the tub. The home's other two bedrooms are designated as guest rooms. However, there is an office space located inside of one of them, which is perfect for families who work remotely. Other highlights of the home include a furnished garage, a charming outdoor dining space, a living room with a brick fireplace, and more.

