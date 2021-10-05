Logo
Home > Entertainment
HGTV Urban Oasis 2021 home
Source: HGTV

HGTV Is Giving Away This Gorgeous Indianapolis Cottage for Free

By

Oct. 5 2021, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Could you imagine winning a house? Better yet, could you imagine winning a fully furnished house by a famous designer? If you're having trouble wrapping your head around this, let us explain. Each year, HGTV, the television network behind all of your favorite home reno shows, like Flip or Flop and Home Town, hosts three extravagant sweepstakes where the grand prize is an entirely new home.

Article continues below advertisement

The three sweepstakes are the Smart Home, Dream Home, and Urban Oasis sweepstakes. While the Smart Home and Dream Home winners have already been named for 2021, the Urban Oasis sweepstakes is currently open and accepting entries. Looking to win a gorgeous new home? Here's everything we know about HGTV's 2021 Urban Oasis Home, including information on how to enter.

HGTV Urban Oasis Home front yard in Indianapolis, Ind.
Source: HGTV

The winner of the HGTV Urban Oasis Sweepstakes will receive the Indianapolis home pictured above, as well as $50,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Where Is the HGTV Urban Oasis Home?

On Oct. 1, 2021, the sweepstakes for HGTV's 2021 Urban Oasis Home officially opened. This year's home, which is located in Indianapolis, Ind., was designed by Brian Patrick Flynn, who has been the creative mastermind behind a handful of past Urban Oasis and Dream Home sweepstakes homes. The winner of this year's Urban Oasis sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished home, as well as $50,000 from LendingTree. The prize package is valued at over $600,000.

HGTV Urban Oasis Living Room
Source: HGTV
Article continues below advertisement

"This year’s HGTV Urban Oasis offers the best of both worlds, providing access to a thriving city while maintaining a midwestern charm," Brian said in a statement to HGTV. "The modern homeowner was at the forefront of this design, as we built a smart floor plan with indoor and outdoor living that will allow for a lifestyle that includes shopping locally, eating sustainably and achieving harmony through home life," he continued.

HGTV Urban Oasis home 2021
Source: HGTV
Article continues below advertisement

This bold yet cozy one-story cottage sits across 1,350 square feet and has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Inside, the interiors boast a 1980s-inspired style that incorporates blush and mauve tones, with nods to the decade with accents throughout.

For families who love cooking, the spacious kitchen offers ample counter space as well as new, state-of-the-art appliances. There is also a separate dining room.

HGTV Urban Oasis bedroom
Source: HGTV
Article continues below advertisement

The main bedroom suite blends neutral tones and grays to create a relaxing and soothing oasis. Plus, its en-suite bathroom is adorned with a unique art gallery over the tub.

The home's other two bedrooms are designated as guest rooms. However, there is an office space located inside of one of them, which is perfect for families who work remotely. Other highlights of the home include a furnished garage, a charming outdoor dining space, a living room with a brick fireplace, and more.

HGTV Urban Oasis Home 2021 outdoor space
Source: HGTV
Article continues below advertisement

You can enter to win HGTV's Urban Oasis Home twice daily until Nov. 22, 2021.

From Oct. 1, 2021, to Nov. 22, 2021, those interested can enter twice daily on HGTV.com. As always, no is purchase necessary. To learn more about the home, you can follow along on HGTV's Instagram, as well as tour it here.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Finally, an Explanation for Why Every Home Design on HGTV Is "Open Concept"

Christina Haack’s New Tennessee Home Fills Her Heart With “So Much Joy”

Tarek El Moussa Started Having Medical Problems During ‘Flip or Flop’ Season 2

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.