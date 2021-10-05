Ant Anstead Used to Be a Cop Before He Before He Was on TV, and We've Got Proof

British TV personality Ant Anstead has quickly made a name for himself in America. In 2017, he moved to the U.S. from the United Kingdom to film Wheeler Dealers . During this period, he met, married, and later was divorced by HGTV mainstay Christina Haack .

While the series moved back to the U.K. in 2020, Ant decided to stay behind at his new home in California and pursue other opportunities.

As Ant continues to take on more TV gigs in the U.S., let's take a look at his net worth, work history, and relationship history.