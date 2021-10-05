Ant Anstead Used to Be a Cop Before He Before He Was on TV, and We've Got Proof

Ant Anstead Used to Be a Cop Before He Before He Was on TV, and We've Got ProofBy Kelly Corbett
Oct. 5 2021, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
British TV personality Ant Anstead has quickly made a name for himself in America. In 2017, he moved to the U.S. from the United Kingdom to film Wheeler Dealers. During this period, he met, married, and later was divorced by HGTV mainstay Christina Haack.
While the series moved back to the U.K. in 2020, Ant decided to stay behind at his new home in California and pursue other opportunities.
As Ant continues to take on more TV gigs in the U.S., let's take a look at his net worth, work history, and relationship history.
What is Ant Anstead's net worth?
Ant Anstead has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is most well known for being a co-presenter on the U.K. series For the Love of Cars With Philip Glenister, and then for his stint on Wheeler Dealers from 2017 to 2020.
In 2019, Ant also came out with his own mini-series, Ant Anstead Master Mechanic, which aired on Motor Trend and is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.
In 2021, Ant joined the cast of Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride, an automotive makeover show on Discovery Plus. The series follows him as he puts his mechanic chops to the test alongside his co-host, car guru Cristy Lee. In each episode, they meet with a celebrity who is looking to gift someone special an upgraded set of wheels.
Ant is also a published author. Inspired by his early job as a cop (see the pics below!), he penned Cops and Robbers: The Story of the British Police Car. He also wrote Building a Special, where he takes readers through his experience of building a car. In Petrol Head Parenting – The Essential Guide to Diagnosing and Nurturing a Petrol Head, he combined his best parenting advice with car humor.
Ant Anstead is currently dating Renée Zellweger.
The dad of three is currently in a relationship with actress Renée Zellweger. They met while filming an episode of Ant's show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. In July 2021, they were seen sharing a kiss on the beach, according to Us Weekly. While rumors circulated for months, Ant made their relationship Instagram official in Sept. 2021, sharing a sweet photo of him with Renée.
Before linking up with Renée, Ant was married to Christina Haack from Dec. 2018 to Sept. 2020. During their marriage, they welcomed one son together, Hudson, in Sept. 2019. They currently share joint custody of Hudson.
Ant Anstead has three children.
Hudson isn't Ant's only child. Prior to marrying Christina, he was married to a woman named Louise in the U.K. from 2005 to 2017. They had two children together: daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14. While Amelie and Archie still live with their mother in the U.K., Ant is still a part of their life and travels to and from the U.S. to visit them.