'Wheeler Dealers' Moved Back to the U.K. After a Few Years in California — Why?

Wheeler Dealers was created by Daniel Allum and Michael Wood, two die-hard car enthusiasts who happened to work in the entertainment industry. Twelve seasons of the show were produced by Attaboy TV , a London-based company whose portfolio is filled to the brim with projects like Deals, Wheels, and Steals and Vintage Voltage. Arguably, the show has had strong ties to the U.K. from the very beginning.

The show moved to sunny California partly because of the opportune shooting conditions, Mike explained in a YouTube interview.

"If you're going to want more shows, we just can't physically make them during an English winter, we'll have to go somewhere sunny to make them. So we decided California it is," Mike told ABC7.