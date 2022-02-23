Our First Look at Daniel Radcliffe in The "Weird Al" Yankovic Biopic Is Here

Since Weird: The Al Yankovic Story just recently started filming on Feb. 10, 2022, there is no release date set in stone. Nevertheless, we can confirm that the film will be available for viewing on The Roku Channel when the time comes.

The biographical comedy film came about after "Weird Al" spoke with filmmaker Eric Appel about his life story, which Eric admitted via Deadline that he "didn’t believe any of," but which he "knew that [they] had to make a movie about it."