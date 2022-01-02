Daniel Radcliffe Made a Mint Starring in 'Harry Potter,' but What Is His Net Worth Today?

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has grown well beyond his early acting roles in the Harry Potter films, and yet, he is easily most recognizable for his 10-year-long portrayal of The Boy Who Lived. Although his work has expanded beyond film to both television and stage, it might be easy to forget that aside from the eight Potter films, Daniel has extensive filmography in a variety of genres.

Based on his catalogue of work, what is Daniel Radcliffe's net worth? Here's everything we know about his income.