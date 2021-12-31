The 'Harry Potter' Cast Is Heading Back to Hogwarts — Will J.K. Rowling Be There?

The answer is both yes and no. J.K. Rowling will technically not be at the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special. The LA Times got in touch with an HBO spokesperson, who said J.K. Rowling was invited to take part in the special but ultimately declined. That said, producers felt that previously captured footage of her was sufficient to include, so she will be taking part in a sense. What's more, while she might not physically be there, she's certainly brought up several times by members of the cast, who previously condemned her anti-trans rhetoric.