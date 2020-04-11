Rupert Grint Is Going to Be a Dad Soon — Meet His Longtime Girlfriend, Georgia Groome

Yer a wizard, Harry! Yer gonna be a dad, Rupert! Today, it was announced that Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and his longtime girlfriend, actress Georgia Groome, are expecting their first child together. Rupert's rep told E! News, " Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time." This announcement comes one day after paparazzi snapped some photos of the couple, showing Georgia's very apparent baby bump.

Rupert, who's now 31 years old, has talked about wanting to become a dad before. He told The Guardian in 2018, "I'd like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with." What about Harry then? Draco? We have ideas, Rupert!

Who's Rupert's girlfriend, Georgia Groome?

Rupert and Georgia have reportedly been together since 2011 — that's nine whole years. Georgia, who's 28, is an English actress who was born in Nottingham, England. She's been in a variety of TV shows and movies including the YA cult classic film adaptation Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. Other titles include London to Brighton, The Disappeared, and The Holding.

Source: Getty Images

Georgia is pretty private and doesn't update her social media account(s) very often. She might have an Instagram account, but if it is hers (we can't really tell by the avatar) we can't 100 percent tell.

Source: Instagram

We did some Twitter sleuthing and learned that Georgia (whose Twitter account has 12.4k followers) is a big fan of dogs. She replied to actress Lauren Socha who was asking her for advice on what to feed her pup. Georgia is a fan of raw dog food, in case you were wondering.

Source: Twitter

We also know she and Rupert love Girl Scout cookies. Who doesn't, honestly?

Source: Twitter

Georgia is also a beekeeper, which may be one of the most fascinating things we've ever learned about a celebrity. On Twitter, Georgia had a long conversation about beekeeping methodology.

Source: Twitter

No, but really. Georgia has a bee farm. How cool is that?

Our first colony of Bees successfully installed into their new @flowhive this weekend. Already in and out and bringing back the pollen 🐝 pic.twitter.com/gkq3kHAphK — Georgia Groome (@Georgia_Groome) June 22, 2019