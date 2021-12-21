Here's How to Watch the 'Harry Potter' Reunion — and Will J. K. Rowling Be in It?By Stephanie Harper
Dec. 21 2021, Published 1:32 p.m. ET
It seems like there’s always something to look forward to for devoted Harry Potter fans. True fans are also known as Potterheads, and it’s just about time to tune into the new upcoming event. The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special has fans everywhere feeling excited.
The cast of Harry Potter will be reconnecting for an awesome reunion, and it's exactly what the franchise's fan base has been in dire need of.
Even though the last Harry Potter movie hit theaters in 2011, people still find the magical world of Hogwarts to be as enticing as ever. Here’s how you can watch the Harry Potter reunion.
Here’s how to watch the 'Harry Potter' reunion.
Anyone who has an HBO Max subscription is in luck when it comes to watching the Harry Potter reunion special. Warner Bros. now has a streaming platform because of HBO Max, and this is why it's the streaming platform where you’ll be able to find the reunion. HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial which means that if you’re super curious to watch the reunion, you’ll definitely have to pay for a plan.
The Harry Potter reunion special has been given an official Jan. 1, 2022, release date. A lot of fans were hoping to lay eyes on the reunion special for Christmas, but it turns out it’s going to be more of a New Year’s Day treat. As far as HBO Max subscriptions go, $9.99 a month is the cheapest option — but you’ll have to deal with advertisements. Those willing to pay $14.99 a month can freely watch all HBO Max entertainment without any commercials in the way.
Will J. K. Rowling be in the 'Harry Potter' reunion with the rest of the cast?
The good news for Harry Potter fans is that the trifecta of lead actors are confirmed to be part of the special. No one will be missing out on seeing Daniel Radcliffe (who plays Harry Potter himself), Rupert Grint who plays (Ron Weasley), or Emma Watson (who plays Hermione Granger). Other actors who have confirmed to also be part of the reunion include Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright, and Evanna Lynch.
It doesn’t appear that author J. K. Rowling will be part of the reunion special though. She's the one who came up with the idea for the wizarding world of Harry Potter in the first place so it’s pretty shocking to a lot of fans that she won’t be showing up for the reunion.
Is there already a trailer for the Harry Potter reunion special?
The official trailer for the Harry Potter reunion special has landed on the internet already!
Based on what the trailer reveals, there’s going to be a lot of laughs, a lot of reminiscing over past experiences, and plenty of actor reconnections on camera.
There is so much to look forward to and get excited about for Potterheads around the globe.