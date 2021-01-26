A 'Harry Potter' Show Might Be Coming to HBO Max, but When Will It Take Place?

As HBO Max works to become a real competitor to services like Netflix, it seems that they might be diving back into one of Warner Bros.' most successful franchises. News broke on Jan. 25 that the streamer is in early talks to develop a TV show that is set in the universe of Harry Potter . Talks are apparently still in the earliest stages, but fans are already wondering when the show might take place.

When does the 'Harry Potter' HBO Max show take place?

Because talks about the series are still in such an early stage, there's no firm information on when the show might be set yet. The lack of details has led to speculation about what the series could be about, but without any firm details, it's impossible to say for sure. In addition to the central story told by the novels, the Fantastic Beasts franchise has attempted to expand the world by telling a story set years before the events of the books, with mixed results.

Source: Warner Bros.

Although there aren't many firm details, Variety has reported that conversations have taken place with multiple writers about the series. The show does not have a writer yet. In response to the story, Warner Bros. and HBO Max released a statement denying the report. “There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform,” the statement said.

Variety has stood by their reporting in spite of the denial, saying that multiple sources have told them that early conversations are happening about a series. The move comes as other studios like Disney exploit their most successful franchises in order to create content for their streaming services. The news of a Harry Potter show may be exciting to some fans, but the project is likely years away from hitting screens.