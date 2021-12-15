Is 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' the Final Movie in 'The Fantastic Beasts' Franchise?

Although there are no confirmed release dates or even titles for the fourth and fifth Fantastic Beasts films, we can presume that there will be at least a two-year wait for each forthcoming film. According to the same Digital Spy report, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore was originally planned to be released in November 2021, but it was pushed back due to COVID-19 pandemic-related delays. Filming officially wrapped on Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore in February 2021.