No, Daniel Radcliffe Doesn't Have the Coronavirus but Here's Why You Think He Does

Look, it's truly hard to know who has coronavirus and who doesn't. Does Ted Cruz have it? Nope, or at least not as far as anyone knows. But someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference, aka CPAC, did and now he and other politicians are quarantining themselves. 

Does the British Health Minister have it? Yup, Nadine Dorries has it. So does France’s culture minister, Franck Riester

But how about Daniel Radcliffe? Does the former Harry Potter star actually have the disease? We're not going to leave you in suspense here. No, no he doesn't. But you probably think he does and that's all thanks to one fake Twitter account.