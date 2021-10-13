Fans of Robin Williams Are Stunned by Jamie Costa's Portrayal of Him

The tragic death of Robin Williams in 2014 left an undeniable void in Hollywood and in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. Ever since his passing, family, friends, and patrons of his films have honored his remarkable life in countless ways. However, for some, there has been a lingering question regarding who would be up to snuff when it came time to play the role of the late great actor if a film about his life were to be made.

Now, it appears that that question in many fans' minds may have finally found an answer in actor Jamie Costa . Keep reading for a breakdown of what fans are saying about the Kenobi: A Star Wars Story actor and how it relates to Robin's legendary life.

Jamie Costa shared test footage of him playing Robin Williams and now fans are clamoring for a full movie.

Taking to his YouTube channel on Oct. 11, 2021, Jamie shared a five-minute video titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene," where he took on the role of the late comedian and actor. The video features Jamie as Robin and Sarah Murphree as Pam Dawber, both conversing on the set of Mork & Mindy. In it, Pam tells Robin that his friend, actor John Belushi, was found dead that morning.

That spurs an emotional reaction in Jamie, who is initially in denial, saying, "No, I told you, I was with him. John's not dead, I was with him last night." For context, John Belushi died in 1982 at just 33 years old from a cocaine and heroin overdose. His body was found in a hotel room at the world-renowned Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Sarah responds with "I can't let what happened to him happen to you," before they are interrupted by a knock at the door telling them that it's time to resume shooting. Sarah then departs, but Jamie is left to lament his thoughts for a moment, reciting lines with a notable break in his voice.

The video has since received well over one million views and is trending on YouTube. In the comments, thousands of fans shared their opinions on Jamie playing Robin, stating that he is perfect for the role when a biopic on the late actor's life is made. "Who else has been hoping Jamie would play Robin in a biopic since you saw his first Robin impressions?" One top-rated commenter wrote, receiving thousands of likes.

"It's one thing to resemble a person but it's how much he sounds like him and has his mannerisms and expressions down that's so freaking impressive. I hope this movie gets made. I still feel his loss," shared another fan, clearly moved by Jamie's work portraying Robin. "This is absolutely incredible. Make this full-length movie and hire this man NOW!" Chimed in yet another viewer.