Here's Who Will Star in the Upcoming 'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Crossover Event

“Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero," Wilmer relayed in a press release. "To be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true.”

Shooting a movie while being a regular on a hit TV show is one thing, but accepting the lead role in a new series while juggling a separate television role is another. Based on this announcement, it's looking like Special Agent Nicholas Torres is on his way out. It's clear that a special, sentimental connection to the legendary Zorro drew Wilmer Valderrama in, making it a career opportunity he couldn't turn down.