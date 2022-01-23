Could Michael Weatherly Join ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ After His ‘Bull’ Exit?

With his time on Bull coming to an end, Michael Weatherly is about to be a free agent again — unless the actor is leaving Bull for NCIS: Hawaii.

Some NCIS fans have hoped that Michael would reprise his role of NCIS Senior Agent Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo Jr. on the Aloha State-set spinoff. “If Micheal Weatherly is on, then I’m watching [Hawaii] like glue,” one fan wrote on Reddit.