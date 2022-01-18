Fans of the 'NCIS' Franchise Are Desperate to Know if 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Has Been Canceled

Fans of the 'NCIS' Franchise Are Desperate to Know if 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Has Been CanceledBy Bianca Piazza
Jan. 18 2022, Published 1:23 a.m. ET
We could simply blink and there'd be another series added to the NCIS franchise. Since 2003, NCIS has been bringing crime and drama to the small screen. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) — who left the original series in October 2021 — and his team are adept at investigating various crimes tied to the Navy or Marine Corps. Whether it's murder or terrorism, they're on the case.
The tasteful mix of drama and action has kept the franchise on the air for almost two decades. Its most recent spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i, premiered back in September 2021. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) is the first woman to be in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, and the tough gal takes pride in that. The critical crimes surging through the beautiful island are no match for Jane and her team of dutiful specialists.
Overall, the series seems to be doing well in terms of viewership, but a lengthy holiday delay has viewers worried. So, diehard NCIS fans want to know: Will there be a second dose of high-stakes island investigations? Or has NCIS: Hawai'i been canceled?
What does the fate of 'NCIS: Hawai'i' look like?
As of right now, NCIS: Hawai'i has neither been renewed nor canceled. We wish we had a more concrete answer. However, NCIS: Hawai'i had a thoroughly impressive premiere, garnering 6.6 million viewers (including both live and same-day viewers), as reported by TVLine.
“These two terrific new dramas [NCIS: Hawai'i and FBI: International] are off to a tremendous start. They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well," Kelly Kahl, head of CBS Entertainment, stated back in October 2021. "We applaud the talented producers, writers and casts on their compelling storytelling and performances, which are clearly resonating with viewers."
Oddly, this contradicts reviews. While the critic Rotten Tomatoes score is currently at a meh 60 percent, the audience Rotten Tomatoes score is severely, well, rotten. At 19 percent, we'd say to throw those moldy tomatoes away — pronto!
Rotten Tomatoes user James C gave the series a measly two out of five stars. "This series knocks it out of the park with regards to wokeness, 4.5 on the woke scale. The show however fails everywhere else," he wrote. "The writing is lazy, characters are plastic, and clichés are over the top. If there is a Season 2 (not needed), this show would really benefit from professional writers," he continued, clearly fuming. Ouch.
While negative fan reviews certainly don't help a series, viewership numbers are the real tell. Initially, CBS ordered 13 episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i, but the series was granted a full season order after impressive viewership. It's still not clear how many more episodes will be added to the series' freshman season.
As for the NCIS: Hawai'i delay, it may be annoying, but it's not necessarily cause for distress. The first season took a break for the holiday season on Dec. 6, 2021, later returning on Jan. 3, 2022. Oddly, though, it took another break, this time due to scheduling changes over at CBS.
The most recent hiatus is finally ending on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Not to mention, the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossover event — which is set to air on Monday, March 28 — may also hint at a continuation of NCIS: Hawai'i. Fellow NCIS stans, we'll be keeping our fingers crossed for a Season 2.
New episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i air Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.