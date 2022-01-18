Fans of the 'NCIS' Franchise Are Desperate to Know if 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Has Been Canceled

The most recent hiatus is finally ending on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Not to mention, the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossover event — which is set to air on Monday, March 28 — may also hint at a continuation of NCIS: Hawai'i. Fellow NCIS stans, we'll be keeping our fingers crossed for a Season 2.

New episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i air Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.