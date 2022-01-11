Abby Was an Iconic Member of Team Gibbs on 'NCIS' — What Happened to Her on the Show?

It turns out Kent was hired as a hitman. The target? Abby. Robert King (Peter Jason) was a bona fide criminal Abby had previously helped put in jail.

Abby manages to get justice for herself and Clayton by tricking Robert into confessing that he was behind it all. After putting Robert back in jail, Abby decides to move to London and start a charity in Clayton's mother's name. That's what he wanted to do when he was alive. And with that, Abby officially resigned from NCIS.